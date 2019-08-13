Signaturefd LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 944.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.15. 310,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

