Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.94. 859,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.