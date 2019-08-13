Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.31. 32,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,327. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

