SimiGon (LON:SIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 90378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of SimiGon in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.36.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

