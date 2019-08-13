Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.43 ($128.41).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €84.20 ($97.91). 91,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.92. Sixt has a 12-month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12-month high of €119.70 ($139.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.57.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.