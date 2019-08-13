SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 11.4% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,670,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,376 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 8,085.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 205,687 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 8.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,339. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

