Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,782,000 after purchasing an additional 228,830 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. 689,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,610,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

