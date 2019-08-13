Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $531,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 149,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. 863,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $126.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

