Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.78.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

