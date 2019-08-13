Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 74,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,623. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.08. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Cognex’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

