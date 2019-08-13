Slow Capital Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,275,354,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $630,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,455,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.77. 4,062,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,077. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

