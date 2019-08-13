Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

IJK stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

