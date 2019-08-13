SolarCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,311.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 152.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,311.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00779670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013695 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002603 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,772,438 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,673 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

