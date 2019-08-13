Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 40,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,757. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 57,069 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $175,097.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

