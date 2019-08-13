SophiaTX Price Reaches $0.0024 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $806,722.00 and approximately $24,190.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.21 or 0.04495515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,644,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,187,370 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

