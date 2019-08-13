Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 18300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLE. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Source Energy Services to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

