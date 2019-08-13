SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.