SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.74. 62,030,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.14.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.