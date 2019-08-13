SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,797 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.31.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

