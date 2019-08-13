Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Short Interest Update

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. Speedway Motorsports has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.46 million. Analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter worth about $6,981,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

