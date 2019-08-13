Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

“916-3963, POS Risk-adj value Full value SPR994 (oral carbapenem) – cUTI 62% $22.87 $36.88 Shares outstanding 18,656 S/O as of SPR741 (IV potentiator) – MDR Gram (-) $3.22 $3.22 Current share price $9.23 Discount rate 14.5% SPR720 (oral treatment) – NTM $1.34 $1.34.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

