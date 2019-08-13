Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $240.20. Sports Direct International shares last traded at $237.80, with a volume of 806,572 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

