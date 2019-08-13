Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.20. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,442,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 560,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

