Stars Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,077 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,243% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 57,123 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Stars Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,667. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

