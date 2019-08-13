Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSGI traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.13. 897,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -28.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.25. Stars Group has a 1-year low of C$16.69 and a 1-year high of C$38.93.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

