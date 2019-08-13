State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,106. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.