State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,598,000 after buying an additional 517,455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,209,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 26,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

