State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 72,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

