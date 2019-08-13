State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 300 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,088,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,219.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,937. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $754.43 and a 12 month high of $1,271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.65 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

