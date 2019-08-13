State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 3,800 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after buying an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth $377,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

