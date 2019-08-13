State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 3,900 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

