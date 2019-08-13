State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after buying an additional 669,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 671,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after buying an additional 570,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,610,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 457,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after buying an additional 293,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,037,000 after purchasing an additional 213,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 75,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

