Status (SNT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Radar Relay. Status has a total market capitalization of $67.16 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.01387020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OTCBTC, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, Liqui, DDEX, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex, Neraex, TOPBTC, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Livecoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kyber Network, BigONE, OOOBTC, Gatecoin, IDCM, Bancor Network, IDAX, ABCC, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Binance, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bithumb, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

