Stealth (XST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,793.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $6,793.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003801 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,898,417 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

