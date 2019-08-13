STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Cormark increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STEP Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of STEP opened at C$1.50 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$8.48. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

