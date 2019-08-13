Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 232.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,047 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 95.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $364,133,000 after buying an additional 6,067,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 1,695,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,155,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $747,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,679,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $78,516,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 573,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,459. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

