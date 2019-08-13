Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 88,427 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 88,427 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

