Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,970 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 209.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.