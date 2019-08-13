Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $282,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

SLCA stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $914.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

