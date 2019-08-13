Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4,284.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $987.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $103,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $222,692. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.