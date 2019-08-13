Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

