Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 601,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,658.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of STC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,699. The company has a market cap of $879.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $472.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

