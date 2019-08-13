STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.15 ($22.27).

EPA:STM opened at €15.72 ($18.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.01. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

