STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.11 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.02.

Shares of STM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

