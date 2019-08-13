Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 57,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,087% compared to the average daily volume of 2,618 put options.

NYSE APA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 15,605,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39. Apache has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apache by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after acquiring an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apache by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 353,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Apache by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

