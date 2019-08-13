Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cision Put Options (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,267 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,831% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on CISN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Cision stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 1,135,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $986.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cision will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $193,514.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,407,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cision by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cision by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

