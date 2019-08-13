Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of People’s United Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 call options.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,349. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,598,000 after buying an additional 517,455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,209,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

