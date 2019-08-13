Strs Ohio Buys 1,300 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,180 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

