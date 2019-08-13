Strs Ohio Buys 34,600 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,482. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FII shares. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

