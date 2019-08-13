Strs Ohio Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

LAD opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.